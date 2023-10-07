Surprise attacks are rarely such if you look at them with new glasses. That of Hamas against Israel, from its bases in Gaza, had been anticipated by the Israeli side, and feared by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). Just last week, indications were that the Israeli intelligence services were on notice: it was 50 years since the October War (1973)—also a surprise attack, in this case by Egypt, considered Israel’s greatest military failure—and The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, made some well-measured statements regarding the danger of a new defeat if a war was suddenly declared in the current situation of social crisis that the country is experiencing. And here we have war.

Since 2007, when Israel imposed the blockade, the Gaza Strip has been the subject of repeated Israeli preventive operations which, in addition to the collective punishment inflicted on the civilian population, have pulverized any serious attempt by Palestinian armed resistance. This time there has been no preventive action. Hamas has not only launched its missiles against Israeli territory, and in greater quantities than on previous occasions, but it has also drilled holes in the wall that isolates Gaza with bulldozers, landed boats on neighboring coasts, and its militants have infiltrated Israel. There are deaths, injuries and even occupied Israeli areas. This time it has gone directly to war.

Muhammad Daif, leader of the Ezedin Al Qasam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has called the attack Operation al-Aqsa Flood, in a lexical copy of Israeli religious-war rhetoric (remember operations Cast Lead, Guardian of the Walls , etc.). Ismael Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, has called for a general Palestinian uprising in Israel and the occupied territories. This occurs in a context in which even Mahmoud Abbas, the reviled Palestinian president, has immediately declared that Palestinians have the right to defend themselves “from the terror of settlers and occupation forces.”

Abbas knows that the situation in the West Bank is unsustainable, that is, that the ANP cannot be reduced to being a mere repressive body at the service of Israel. In May he received a definitive warning: the Islamic Bloc, the student branch of Hamas, swept the elections to the student councils of the main West Bank universities, today the only democratic institution in Palestine.

Images of concrete and cameras smart of the Gazan wall falling are difficult to digest by Israeli society as a whole, no matter how divided it is and has been fighting in the demonstrations against the judicial reform undertaken by the Government to shield the executive branch. It is not divided against the Palestinians. Just three hours after the attack, Netanyahu declared: “We are at war, this is not an operation.” The 465,000 Israeli Army reservists, many of whom had declared that they would disobey the orders of a corrupt and authoritarian government, will now face a dilemma of which they may not have been fully aware: occupation or democracy, war or peace.

Luz Gomez She is a professor of Arab and Islamic Studies at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

