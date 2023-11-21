Home page politics

Benjamin Netanyahu: “Until we have achieved all our goals.” © Abir Sultan/Pool EPA/AP/dpa

A possible hostage deal and ceasefire are getting closer. But Israel does not want to back away from its goals. Netanyahu leaves no doubt about that.

Tel Aviv – According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue after a possible impending ceasefire.

The war will continue even after an agreement with Hamas is implemented “until we have achieved all of our goals,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening before a cabinet vote on a draft of the deal. Israel’s goals included the elimination of Hamas and the return of all hostages. In addition, there should no longer be a threat to Israel in Gaza.

According to media reports, the draft agreement with Hamas calls for a four-day ceasefire and an exchange of 50 Hamas hostages for at least 140 prisoners in Israel. Both sides are concerned about the release of women and minors. Hamas had previously announced that it had already conveyed its consent to mediators in Egypt and Qatar. dpa