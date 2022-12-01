War Veterans | Eero Blåfield’s, 101, iPad has treasure: Rare photos show enemy lurking just 60 meters away

From Espoo Eero Blåfield101, has lived during all 12 of Finland’s presidents, but now on Thursday he will also get to shake hands with one for the first time.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and mrs Jenni Haukio are organizing a new type of Independence Day celebration for war veterans at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

“It would be nice if you could exchange a few words. I don’t think he’s asking me something. And I would also like to talk to Mrs. Haukio,” says Blåfield at his home in Espoo.

Fourteen veterans and five lotta are coming to the event. According to the President’s office, the special event for the guests of honor enables a genuine and unhurried conversation between the presidential couple, veterans and lotties.

“With the nature of the event, we also want to respect the special features related to their rather advanced age, so that the event is as pleasant as possible for the participants,” says the office. Spouses, escorts, relatives of the fallen and representatives of veteran organizations also participate in the event.

Blåfield has seen three wars, and he is one of Finland’s more than 3,000 war veterans. The average age of war veterans is now 97 years. There were 3,205 men and women receiving breast supplements in October, and the majority of them are already women.

The dark parts of the picture taken from the firing hole are the Russian positions about 60-70 meters away during the Continuation War. Their voices clearly belonged to the positions of the Finns.

The position of Eero Blåfield and his comrades-in-arms on Kiskis Hill in the Continuation War.

“There are getting to be quite a few of us, and if you’re allowed to say so, there are even fewer people over a hundred years old who can still be interviewed. When we get together, it’s already very female-dominated,” Blåfield sums up the statistics.

Today’s higher proportion of women is explained by the fact that they served younger than men in a wide variety of tasks, such as laborers, nursing, military homes and livestock evacuations. The situation changed in 2020, when there were more women than men as war veterans for the first time.

According to the Swedish War Veterans Association, six war veterans leave the force every day. According to Kela’s estimate, the last of them will probably leave in 2030 and she will be a woman from either the capital region or northern Finland.

The first one Blåfield got his touch with the war at Stockmann’s department store on the first day of the winter war, when the first Red Army bombers flew over Helsinki.

“There was a terrible bang. The bombers came over the Gulf of Finland and hit the Technical University at Hietalahdentor and Bio Rex, I saw it myself. It was a full-on bombardment, and people died.”

During the winter war, he worked as a volunteer at the Katajanokka armory, his studies at the Finnish Lyceum were allowed to remain. At times, he loaded heavy cannon ammunition going to the front into train carriages in Laajasalo.

“The thoughts were grim and scary, when ordinary people couldn’t know what all the war would bring.”

Fear led to solutions that Blåfield now finds humorous. Flour cans were sealed with tape, when it was feared that the gas war would spoil the foodstuffs as well. In the home in Etu-Töölö, the basements had been reinforced with supports as population shelters.

When the winter war ended, there was sadness in the family because my mother’s side of the family had to leave the Karelian Isthmus. Blåfield continued at school, but when the Continuation War started, he volunteered again and ended up in Uhtua, Eastern Karelia. He became a machine gun man – perhaps because he was quick to move.

And he has always been a sportsman. He stopped playing badminton only at the age of 90, and he is still the oldest member of HIFK. He believes that the secret of his long life is exercise, friends and not smoking.

“Not many submachine guns were distributed, maybe one or two per team. It made me feel much safer when I knew that I would leave from there. Because when it came down to it, it was a different kind of weapon than a rifle.”

He served for a long time in positions in the direction of Uhtua on the Kiskis hills, which are mentioned in one of the most famous songs of the wartime, in the ice of Eldankajärvi. The name apparently came from the wrongly marked Kiiskijärvi on the map.

Present and the war years come together in a funny way, when Blåfield digs out his iPad in the middle of the interview, where he has black and white photos from the war.

One has a view of the firing hole in the Kiskis hills, where the Russian positions are only 60-70 meters away. In one, there are smiling Russian prisoners on the laver of the Finnish dugout.

“They were given cigarettes to calm down a bit. There were also victims of brainwashing there who didn’t take a cigarette because they thought it was poisoned.”

At Uhtua, he was also wounded in the forehead when a grenade hit the middle of a group of Finnish officers he was near. The result was a long journey from Tilkka to Helsinki and from there through the personnel replenishment center again to the Uhtua front line, now in the line of fire of the mortars.

“In the end, I was the soldier who did the most front-line service in the company, and I applied for the maintenance corps and got in as well. I was there in the Lapland war as well.”

He considers it clear that at the end of the Continuation War, in addition to the Finns’ own efforts, Finland was helped by two things: German arms aid and the fact that the Red Army was in a hurry to conquer Berlin.

Post-war he describes the mood as relieved. He had spent a large part of his youth in the war, four years, which seemed wasted, but for the whole of Finland, the significance of the nation’s sacrifices was enormous.

“That solved ours our whole life and destiny. We do know what it would have been like if we had come under Russian rule. All that can be said is that the right thing was done when we fought, even though there were far too many casualties,” says Blåfield.

During the reconstruction period in Finland, Blåfield worked in various sales manager positions and in the restaurant industry. He handled the duties of the Badminton Association for ten years. He has a daughter and is twice widowed.

“I wasn’t the weakest in the war, although I was afraid a lot. After the war, I only had one decent nightmare that I remember. The war left no mark on me, but I cannot go into the dark forest without remembering the war. In war, you always had to look closely at the front line and be careful.”

So how does a 101-year-old man see his peer, independent Finland, as having survived?

“Finland has done quite well and has even been a pioneer in many areas, such as industry. Finland has developed educated people and made itself known in the world. Yes, I think Finland is worthy of being a nation alongside the others.”