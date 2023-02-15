War Russia Ukraine, Berlusconi’s concern remains

On the war in Ukraine now there are signs of the USA: they ask Zelensky to pursue “reachable goals”. According to the United Statesthe resistance he must not disperse his strengthbut make the best use of the equipment. From the long war to the Korean scenario, up to the negotiation, experts wonder about duration of the conflict.

Silvio Berlusconi ended up in the crosshairs of Ppe for his statements anti-Zelensky, his European reference party has dissociated itself from his words and also the position taken by the government majority pro Ukraine it was clear. But the leader of Come on Italy he reiterates his thought and says a lot worried for the evolution of armed conflict. “Let’s look at the facts. We have always supported the Ukrainian people, we have always voted in Italy and in Europe – says Berlusconi – without hesitation and hesitant support to Ukraine by sending funding and of weapons. I have always been and am on the side of Ukrainian people and of peace“.

Late in the evening it is Silvio himself Berlusconi to go back to his statements on Sunday, still the subject of a clear one today distancing of his family European politics the PPE. “My hope – continues the FI leader – is that one can be found soon diplomatic solution to this war a lot dangerous for all of us. I simply suggested – back to say – a large one Marshall Plan of the West for the reconstruction of Ukraineas a possible diplomatic way to end this conflict I want to repeat, very dangerous for all of us“.

