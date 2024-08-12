War, US sources: “Iran ready to launch a large-scale attack on Israel”

Fiery climate in Middle Eastwhile working on the truce Between Israel And Hamas, Iran And Hezbollah they plan the offensive against Tel Aviv. Tensions rose further after the massacre in the school Of Gazathe balance is approximately 90 dead, including 9 children. The last ambush decided by Netanyahu push the truce away, Hamas has already made it known that does not intend to take part in the negotiations of the next August 15th. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austinordered the deployment of a missile launching submarine in the Middle East, amid rising tensions in the region, the Pentagon said. Austin also ordered the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to accelerate its deployment in the region. Israel expects a large-scale attack on Iran and Hezbollah before the summit next Thursday called by United States, Egypt and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Haaretz, the security authorities are in a state of maximum alert for a possible attack by Iran or Hezbollah, as Israel estimates that, despite American efforts to hold a summit to continue negotiations for an agreement on Thursday, Tehran’s response could come sooner. About 30 rockets were launched by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory, falling in open areas. No damage or injuries were reported, the IDF said, which has launched a counteroffensive against Hezbollah bases. “We bombed the headquarters of the 146th Brigade at Gatton with rockets and Katyushas”.

The bombing was a response to attacks on southern villages”Hezbollah claimed responsibility according to local media. The news is confirmed by a rumor published by an Axios reporter, according to which during a telephone conversation between the Israeli Defense MinisterYoav Gallant and the US Secretary of DefenseGallant himself let his US counterpart know that the Iran’s military preparations suggest that Tehran is preparing for a large-scale attack on Israel.