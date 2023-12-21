Hamas video of three hostages later found dead by Israel

Hamas published a video with the images of three hostages, whose bodies were later recovered by the army in recent days. They are Elia Toledano (28 years old), Ron Sherman and Nik Beizer, both 19 year old soldiers. They had all been kidnapped in the October 7 attack: the first at the Reim music festival, the others in a base. In the caption of the video released on Telegram, Hamas said: “We tried to keep them alive, but Netanyahu insisted on killing them.”

Hamas: “Israel will fail to eliminate resistance”

Israel's goal of eliminating “the forces of resistance will not be realized“. This was said by Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the military wing of the Islamic faction, as reported by Haaretz. “If Israel – he added – wants its prisoners to live, it has no other way than to stop the aggression and the war”.

UN: 570 thousand people in Gaza are dying of hunger

A report released by the United Nations finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are “starving” due to insufficient food entering the territory since the war broke out more than two months ago. “It's a situation where more or less everyone in Gaza is hungry.”, said World Food Program chief economist Arif Husain, warning that if the war between Israel and Hamas continues at the same levels and food deliveries are not restored, the population could face “full-blown famine within the next six months”. The report published by 23 UN and non-governmental agencies found that the entire population of Gaza is in a food crisis, with 576,600 people at catastrophic levels of hunger.

United Nations: “93% of displaced people suffer from hunger in the south of Gaza”

UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, said that approx 93% of displaced people in southern Gaza suffer from “inadequate food consumption“, which translated means that the population is suffering from hunger. “People – and this is also something completely new – are stopping aid trucks, taking the food and eating it immediately,” the UN agency said today in a post on X, where he added: “People are desperate, hunger haunts everyone.”

Middle East, the war between Israel and Hamas continues: the agreement is still far away

There White House ensures that negotiations between Israel and Hamas to sign one new truce in Gaza and freeing the hostages are “serious”. Bad perspectives of a short-term agreement are uncertain: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's meeting with Egyptian mediators yesterday in Cairo did not go well, “it ended without results”, said a Palestinian source.

A Hamas man repeated it this morning too: the proposal revolved around a seven-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 40 hostagesbut the Palestinian factions responded that “the time for a temporary truce is over”.

Haniyeh told Egyptian mediators that he will not be released no other Israeli hostages until there is a permanent ceasefire. Today in Cairo negotiations resume and an Islamic Jihad delegation led by the leader, Ziad al-Nakhaleh, will also arrive in the next few days.

Meanwhile, at the UN, the vote on the resolution calling for “urgent humanitarian pauses” and corridors to bring aid to the Gaza Strip as well as urging the immediate release of the hostages has been postponed to today, for the third consecutive day.

Hamas: no hostage deal with no end to attacks on Israel

No dialogue on prisoner exchange agreements until after Israeli “aggression ends”. Hamas and the Palestinian factions in Gaza supported this in a statement, according to Israeli media reports, including Haaretz.

We are looking for one wording of the text that the US will not veto and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke in the last few hours with his counterparts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates: the passage of the text referring to the cessation of hostilities is delicate, but another critical point is also the inspection of transport trucks aid to Gaza to ensure they only transport humanitarian goods.

The current draft also proposes a role for United Nations, an idea that Israel likely opposes. Meanwhile, while according to Hamas there are now 20 thousand civilian victims caused by the offensive, Israel continues to bomb Gaza (claims to have attacked 230 targets in the last few hours) and large-scale operations are underway in the West Bank, with arrests across the Palestinian territory. Israeli forces say they have discovered a network of tunnels in the heart of Gaza City with entrances connected to the homes of Hamas leaders.

And in Israel it doesn't subside controversy arose after the killingby the soldiers, of three hostages held captive: an investigation found that, five days before the shooting, a trained army dog ​​with a camera had captured audio of the small group as someone called for help, in Hebrew; but the army spokesman, Daniel Hagarihe had to acknowledge that the recording was not listened to until after he hostages had been killedkilled despite having worn a white t-shirt, written words in Hebrew on the walls with the little food they had left and shouted 'help' in Hebrew.

