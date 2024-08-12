War, the background on the Ukrainian offensive in Russia. The secret move: Putin taken aback

There war in Ukraine now it has officially expanded to include Russia. The offensive of the army of Zelensky It has now been going on for six days and in the region of Kursk the military of Putin they were surprised. The conflict is increasing even more in level and for this Zelensky is asking the Born to be able to use weapons even outside the borders of Ukraine. A development that could have unpredictable consequences. Putinnot only threatened a harsh response, but has also already taken action. According to the Ukrainians’ accusations (denied by the Russians), his army would have Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant hit. Zelensky’s anger: “Russia Threatens the World“.

Returning to the region of Kurskhowever, the Ukrainian advance continues. The growing forces deployed by Fly – reports La Repubblica – they are unable to contain the attacks. The key element of the action plan conceived by the commander-in-chief of Kiev, General Syrskyis the surprise. “The goal is to upset the opponent and overwhelm him where he is weakest or where he doesn’t expect it – wrote Australian General Mick Ryanone of the most careful analysts of the conflict -. This breaks the enemy’s cohesion and ability to respond effectively, which can be exploited to occupy large amounts of land and destroy the defensive positions.”

There is even talk of Ukrainian teams with Russian uniforms and vehicles who carry out sabotage behind the lines, on the model of the German commandos in American uniform led by Nazi General Otto Skorzeny during the battle of the Ardennes. The rumour had concrete consequences: some convoys of reinforcements were reportedly stopped for a long time by the military police of Fly That he suspected they were enemy infiltrators.