War, Putin: “NATO and the West helped Ukraine attack us”. Lukashenko: “Ready to intervene”

The Ukrainian Army it does not stop and advances further and further into the territory Russian. After having taken over the region of Kursknow the men led by the general Syrskyin addition to having conquered a hundred villages, they also managed to take the first real city, which is Sudzha. A town southwest of Kursk in over 7 thousand inhabitants. A sign that Putin’s army is unable to stop them (for now). The Tsar launches accusations against Born And to the West: “They helped Ukraine attack us“. The advance of the men of Zelensky on Russian soil increasingly represents a threat also for the historical ally of the head of the Kremlin, the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenkowho returned to urge Russia and Ukraine to negotiate peace, but not only that. He also sent a clear message to the West, it is a warning, in case NATO decides to send its soldiers to support Ukraine.

Lukashenko threatened the use of tactical nuclear weapons in case the borders of Belarus are violated by the enemy. In an interview with the Russian state broadcaster Vgtrk, the Belarusian president claims that this conflict is useful only to the West and not to the Ukrainian and Russian peoples. “We don’t want an escalation and a war against the whole of NATO, but if it comes to this we will have no other choice: as soon as someone crosses the state border the response will be immediate“, he says. “We will not use any weapons until they set foot on our territory,” Lukashenko adds. According to President Vladimir Putin’s close ally, top American officials want “let Ukrainians and Russians beat each other to death and destroy each other“.