Ukraine: Ukrainian photographer Maxim Levin found dead near Kiev

The photojournalist And Ukrainian documentary maker, Maxim Levinwas found dead near the capital Kiev after missing over two weeks ago. The Ukrainian presidential adviser reported on Telegram Andriy Yermak. Levin had been missing since March 13 and his body was found yesterday near the village of Huta Mezhyirska. “According to preliminary information, Maxim Levin was murdered by soldiers of the Russian armed forces” said the Institute for the Media of Ukraine, citing the State Attorney General. Levin, born in 1981, collaborated with national and international newspapers including Reuters, Bbc and Ap. He leaves behind his wife and four minor children. No news yet of the colleague who accompanied him in the news report of last March 13, Oleksiy Chernyshov.

