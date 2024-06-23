Ukraine, attacks in Sevastopol: deaths. Moscow: “US responsible: they will pay”

Explosions in several cities of Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Moscow 10 years ago. The attacks were reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, while Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that two civilians were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, including a two-year-old child. Overall, he rose to at least five the number of deaths in the Ukrainian attack: the governor of the city made it known, Mikhail Razvozhaevspecifying that 119 people were injured. According to what was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense – which spoke of 124 injuries – the attack was carried out with five Atacms missiles of American manufacture equipped with cluster warheads, four of which were intercepted by the air defense.

The Russian Defense Ministry has blamed Washington for the deadly attack on Sevastopol using Atacms missiles. “All flight specifications for the use of Atacms are entered by US specialists on the basis of their own satellite reconnaissance data. For this reason the responsibility for the deliberate missile attack against civilians in Sevastopol falls primarily on Washington which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, and on the Kiev regime, from whose territory the attack was carried out”, the ministry says, Interfax and Tass write, adding that such actions “will not go unpunished”. Meanwhile, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called on the United Nations to “condemn the act of terrorism” in Sevastopol in Crimea. Ria Novosti reports it. Zakharova spoke of people “killed by the Kiev regime and American weapons.”