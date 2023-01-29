Is there a nuclear danger and for the transport of weapons in Ukraine?

In these hours WHO has updated the protocol for drug stockpiles in case of radioactive emergencies, stating that many countries are unprepared for any radiation emergencies. This can be seen from the data in their possession, extrapolated from the annual reports.

It was since 2007 that the WHO did not intervene in this field.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, spoke about “vital readiness”, to intervene “in a timely manner”, towards “those who are at risk or exposed to these events”.

The list of medicines nations are expected to stockpile comes as the EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 months and warns of a possible escalation in war in Ukraine. All while Zelensky declares: “Kiev needs long-range missiles.”

Among the drugs are:

stable iodinegiven to prevent or reduce exposure of the thyroid gland to radioactive iodine;

Sand chelating decorporating agents (Prussian blue, applied to remove radioactive cesium from the body, DTPA calcium and zinc, used to treat internal contamination with transuranic radionuclides);

Cytokines used to mitigate bone marrow damage, acute radiation syndrome (ARS) and other medicines used to treat vomiting, diarrhea and infections.

In the summaries, the WHO cites well-known cases such as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in present-day Ukraine and the Fukushima disaster in Japan. But there may also be exposureaccidental exposure to uncontrolled radiation sources and accidents during the transport of radioactive materials.

An incident of this nature happened a few days ago in Australia: A small solid 8mm by 6mm capsule fell off a truck while being transported from a mine in Perth. The capsule is radioactive and has the potential to cause severe skin burns and illness. It is said to emit a level of radiation equivalent to receiving 10 X-rays in one hour, at 2 millisieverts per hour. “Our concern,” local authorities explained, “is that someone picks it up, not knowing what it is, thinks it’s something interesting (and) keeps it… not knowing what it’s actually dealing with.”

It cannot be hidden that the danger of war in Ukraine takes even more shape for the involvement in the conflict of the country’s nuclear power plants. But also the possibility that the subjects involved in the war transport, in the passage territories to reach the war, or use on the battlefield radioactive weapons or instruments (including nuclear warheads), that can contaminate the population, even if only accidentally.

Radiation emergencies can occur in conjunction with conventional emergencies, natural disasters, military conflicts or malicious acts involving radiation sources, notes WHO.

Accidents in nuclear power plants, nuclear war, the transport of radioactive material and similar events should also be considered

The new document “replaces the 2007 WHO report.”

The WHO report calls on countries to develop and maintain a national stockpile of specific medical supplies that can always reduce risks and treat injuries caused by radiation, and also details policy advice for stockpiling medicines.

“In radiation emergencies, people can be exposed to radiation in doses ranging from negligible to life-threatening,” Maria Neira, head of WHO’s department of public health and the environment, said in a statement. “Governments need to make treatment available to those in need, quickly.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

