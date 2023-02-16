War Ukraine, Berlusconi take the opportunity to restore peace (and do not waste it). The comment

There was a time, actually a very long time ago, when being a man had a profound meaning. Qualities considered – rightly or wrongly – masculine, such as courage, were important. At that time, humanity was still capable of distinguishing heroism and admiring heroes, extraordinary people, capable of generous acts of courage. Courage, cor habeo, virtue trivialized today, emptied of meaning. Years of nihilism, of debasement of human lifeconsumerist ugliness and atheism have made us lose sight of the sacredness of life, the extraordinary uniqueness of the life of each living being, the miracle that makes every instant – every single instant – different from all the others.

Today we want to be like the others, equal to the models touted by the media, by advertising, by influencers. “It’s an illness. People have stopped thinking, feeling emotions, to be interested in things; no one who is passionate about or believes in anything but their damned little comfortable mediocrity” (Richard Yates). You are afraid to be yourself.

Ours is the age of anthropomorphic nullities: they live next to us, we meet them every day and we observe them: humanity is numb, constantly looking to satisfy induced needs, with no more values, no real desire for change, always with the mind elsewhere, in front of its screens, ignorant, indifferent, impassive with respect to almost all important problems but also with respect to the actual experiences of others, so much so that a twentieth-century writer described life thus: “Life is movement.

However, a circular motion (around that small nucleus called ‘I’), a motion so circumscribed that it resembles a piétiner sur place. Surrounded by the great circle of shadow of everything that escapes our knowledge, or of which we are not interested in knowing. And I’m not alluding to the knowable, nor to the “mystery of the universe”, I’m alluding to what represents the petty reality, the closest to us.” (Guido Morselli, Dissipatio HG). Reality and fiction overlap, to the point that we are no longer able to distinguish one from the other. Thus, pressed into the subway, in front of our screens, we observe real images of human beings who die and video games with the same emotional transport: zero!







The film Armageddon gives us more emotions than the images from the front because the script is better written: there is a happy ending and the hero saves the world. The hero is not the suicide who hates life and blows himself up to earn heaven. The hero loves life and if he risks his own it is to help others. Often, his main gift is not courage, but compassion, which is the consequence of a rare quality: humanity.

Yesterday I wrote this sentence: “The Knight (Silvio Berlusconi) has a rare quality: humanity. Open up heaven: “Couldn’t you have written intelligence?”. Sure, but that would have been trivial. I really meant humanity, understood as empathy towards one’s fellow humans, sharing of popular strengths and weaknesses, generosity, awareness that in all of us there is a sourdough that unites us, sensitivity that allows us to intercept the desires of the masses before others . The opposite of a Mario Monti, who made the mistake of believing himself popular when he was the prototype of the elitist.

Subscribe to the newsletter

