The woman, married with Kyrilo Budanov, survived poisoning from heavy metals ingested “most likely with food”

There wife of the head of the Ukrainian military services, Kyrilo Budanov, was poisoned with heavy metals. She is alive and has completed the first phase of treatment. Ukrainska Pravda writes this, citing intelligence sources.

Marianna Budanova underwent tests after feeling unwell and poisoning was found. “She was most likely poisoned by food,” the sources explain.