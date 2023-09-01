The Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down a drone over Lyuberetsky territory, just south of Moscowthwarting “a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime”.

“This morning, the Air Defense Forces thwarted another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Russian Federation,” said the ministry’s report, quoted by local media. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no one was injured.

Two buildings, one administrative and one residential, were meanwhile damaged following the drone raid on Kurchatov, a Russian city about 70 kilometers from Ukraine, home to a nuclear power plant. The governor of the Kursk region of Russia, Roman Starovoit, communicated this on his Telegram channel, attributing the attack to the forces of Kiev. “Specialists have arrived at the scene and are assessing the extent of the damage. Details are being finalized,” the governor said.