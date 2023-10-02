Russian bombings have hit the Kherson region in southern Ukraine in the last few hours, with a toll of at least one dead and six injured. Among these, there are two minor ones. The governor of the region Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Telegram, accusing Russian forces of launching “71 attacks” in 24 hours, 20 of which were against the city of Kherson. According to the governor, “residential neighborhoods”, shops and healthcare facilities ended up in the crosshairs.

