Russian attack on Kharkiv in the nightin eastern Ukraine. According to reports from Ukrinform, a Russian missile hit a warehouse and one person was injured. “At 24:00, the Russian occupiers fired S-300 missiles at our region from the territory of the Belgorod region,” Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko said, adding that the affected depot is located in the Novobavarskyi district. A fire broke out over an area of ​​200 m2 and a man who was near the epicenter of the explosion was injured.

But theair raid alarm went off across the country, including the capital Kiev. “Over the past day, the enemy has launched four rocket attacks, 42 air strikes and 76 MLRS rockets against our troop positions and populated settlements. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured, residential buildings were destroyed,” the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook said.