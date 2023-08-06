While new explosions were recorded overnight in three Ukrainian regions – and air raid alarms in three others – and the victims of a Russian raid on a blood transfusion center in Kharkiv are counting, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky himself, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls again from the West for a larger supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army, including F-16 fighter planes. “Russia will not stop until it is stopped – Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account -. The global community must focus on imposing a just and lasting peace”. And to do it, according to Kuleba, there is only one recipe: “Arm Ukraine, including with F-16s to close the sky, and implement the Ukraine Peace Formula“.

Moscow has meanwhile denounced fires in Donetsk University caused by Ukrainian raids.