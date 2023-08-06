

You bring Russia into Ukraine’s sights in a crucial new phase of the war. Kiev in the last 48 hours has shown that it can target Russian military and Russian ships with marine drones. The attacks have been documented by the dissemination of videos relating to the operations, which may not remain isolated episodes.

According to Ukraine, the new strategy appears destined to open up a new front in the conflict and undermine the certainties of the enemy. The ports targeted by Kiev “fall into an area at risk of war” highlighted the Ukrainian Navy, turning the spotlight on Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi and Taman.

Ukraine makes no secret of its intentions, wants to step up its drone strikes against Russian targets as stated by the secretary of national security of the Kiev government, Oleksiy Danilov. “Russian targets are the best training ground for Ukrainian weapons and their promotion on the global market,” he tweeted. “With each new mission, combat and naval drones are becoming more and more accurate, but the operators are also becoming more experienced and the technique improves along with the strategy,” said Danilov, arguing that “now the missions have to be carried out in wider and at a greater distance”.

The answer from Moscow came through the words of the former president and current vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev: Kiev, he said, wanted to provoke a “environmental disaster” in the Black Sea with an attack on a Russian tanker, and hinted that Moscow may launch further attacks against Ukrainian ports in response to attacks on shipping in the Black Sea. “They understand only cruelty and force. attacks on Izmail and Odessa were not enough,” he wrote on Telegram.

THE DRONE AGAINST THE OIL TANK

The day was marked by the attack on the Russian tanker Sig, hit as part of a special operation conducted by the Ukrainian military services, Sbu, and the Kiev Navy. There tanker was carrying fuel to the Russian troops. The ship was hit by a surface drone with a 450 kg of explosives. The tanker was loaded with fuel so the explosion was powerful and several sailors of the crew were injured. “The SBU successfully conducted the operation together with the Navy, it is interesting to note that it took place in Ukrainian territorial waters,” the sources add. Launched in 2014 and with a tonnage of 5 thousand tons, the tanker Sig has been subjected to US sanctions since 2019 for supplying Syria.

THE REPLIC OF MOSCOW

Moscow harshly condemns what it calls a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on its civilian vessel in the Kerch Strait and reserves the right to answer and punish those responsible, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “The Kiev regime, without incurring any condemnation from Western countries and international organizations, is actively applying new terrorist methods, this time in the waters of the Black Sea. There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not remain unanswered and their originators and executors will inevitably be punished,” he said.

THE ATTACKS ON THE RUSSIANS

Any attack on Russians in Ukrainian territorial waters is ‘totally legal’. This is what Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the SBU, said, defining the attacks on Russian naval vessels “an absolutely logical and effective step”. “These operations are conducted in Ukrainian territorial waters and are perfectly legal,” he said on Telegram again. If the Russians want to prevent these attacks “they must use the only option of getting out of our territorial waters and our land, and the sooner they do it the better for them”, he added, expressing his belief that Ukraine will defeat “at the one hundred percent the enemy in this war.” Before Malyuk’s statements, Ukrainian intelligence sources explained that it was a joint operation with the Ukrainian Navy, specifying that the tanker hit by the drone was in Ukrainian territorial waters.