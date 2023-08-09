Ukraine expects an escalation of attacks from Russia after the summer. The spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuri Ignat, has launched an appeal to the international community not to go back on its commitment to arm and equip the Ukrainian forces in view of what is predictably likely to happen. “In fact, a worsening in the fall is possible,” said Ignat, according to whom Moscow will make up for the lack of missiles with drones. “Less missiles and more drones will be used,” he told Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform reports. “Drones are a cheaper type of weapon. Russia is building this kind of arsenal and Ukraine must equip itself with the means to counter it.”

THE ATTACKS ON THE BLACK SEA

Kiev will respond to Russia in the Black Sea to ensure the ability to import and export grain and other products. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video posted on the presidency website. “If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea outside its territory, by launching missiles on our ports, Ukraine will do the same. This is a fair defense of our possibilities, of any corridor. We don’t have that many ships. But they will have to clearly understand that by the end of the war they will have zero ships, zero.”

Zelensky also regretted in his usual evening speech that Russian forces attempted to cause “as much damage and pain as possible” with their double attack on a residential area in the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. “The second attack occurred when the rescue operation had already begun,” according to Zelensky, who spoke of nine victims. According to local authorities, the second missile struck about 40 minutes after the first.

MEDVEDEV

“As in August 2008, our enemies will be crushed and Russia will achieve peace on her own terms” wrote Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in Telegram. “The United States and its vassals then clearly did not have enough experience,” continued Medvedev who, then returning to the war in Ukraine and referring to the countries Westerners, he added: “Today they are again waging a criminal war, trying to wipe Russia off the face of the earth. The entire NATO system is practically openly fighting against us. We have enough forces to solve all the tasks of the special military operation.”

THE BALANCE OF THE CONFLICT

As for the future of the conflict, the approach of autumn reduces the window within which the forces of Kiev can hope for progress. “This is the most difficult moment of the war” Mike Quigley, an American Democrat, tells CNN after a meeting in Europe with American commanders in charge of training Ukrainian forces. An opinion also shared by other authoritative sources, cited by CNN. “It is extremely unlikely that they will succeed to change the balance of the war”, a senior Western diplomat tells CNN, underlining that the main problem is represented by the Russian defensive lines with minefields and trenches. “We continue to believe that there is always time and room to make progress”, concludes a senior American official.