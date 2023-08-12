Russia’s air defenses are “old and ineffective” so attacks on Moscow will increase. This was stated by the spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, Andriy Yusov who calculates that “considering the dynamics of recent months, the number, geography and intensity, it is logical to predict an increase in daily attacks” and that “Moscow residents will be less and less safe”.

Read also

A counter-offensive, that of Kiev, which “will give significant results very soon” as assured by the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak. “I’m optimistic,” he underlines, because “we’ve hit in every direction.” “There are no priority areas, there are many areas where our brigades are working very efficiently,” Podolyak said.

THE APPEAL TO SURRENDER

“Neither Washington nor Kiev want peace,” says Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, who writes thus on his Telegram channel, convinced that the Ukrainian counter-offensive “send thousands of unfortunate people to slaughter”. “For the people who suffer in the trenches of a divided country, surrender is really enough, which perhaps would pave the way for peace,” he explains. According to Medvedev, reports the Russian agency Tass, “the myth of the ‘great counter-offensive’,” he accuses, “is supported by the myth of the omnipotent economy of the dollar”.

BIDEN AND NATO

“NATO was in crisis, I predicted that Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine because he was absolutely sure he could dismantle NATO,” said Joe Biden speaking to journalists who accompanied him on his visit to Utah, emphasizing instead that Now, with the unified response to the invasion, the alliance reunited. “NATO today is stronger than ever”, she concluded.

ZELENSKY’S VIDEO

Due to the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports, Ukraine is working to develop alternative routes for exporting grain. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of food security,” he said yesterday in his usual evening speech. The president then said he had discussed the matter with the heads of the army, intelligence services and navy, as well as government representatives.