And of at least four dead and three wounded in the Russian attack on the village of Nyu-York near Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. This was announced on Twitter by the regional military administrator of Donetsk. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, which has opened a war crimes investigation, said the number of victims was set to rise.

Meanwhile, 640 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in Ukraine in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian army in its latest bulletin, updating the total number of Russian military dead since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, 2022 to 241,330.

100 ARMORED CARS FROM BULGARIA TO KIEV

In the meantime, the Parliament in Sofia has approved by a large majority, ie with 148 votes in favor against 52 against, the shipment of a hundred armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is the first time, since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022, that the Balkan country has decided to send military aid directly to Kiev. The Soviet-made BTRs had been bought by Bulgaria in the 1980s and had never been used.

“Bulgaria no longer needs this equipment, which can provide valuable support to Ukraine in its battle to preserve its independence and territorial integrity” from Russia, reads the text of the motion of the Bulgarian Parliament. The socialists of the PSB, heirs of the communist party that once governed the country, opposed the decision, as did the young pro-Russian ultranationalist formation Vazrajdane (Renaissance), who spoke of “a betrayal and a shame”.