Massive rocket attack on Ukraine by Russia today, August 15, another day of the war marked by raids on Moscow: missiles have hit an industrial plant in Lutsk for the production of ball bearings, owned by the Swedish company Sfk, killing three employees. The victims were 27, 52 and 55 years old, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

“Ukraine’s war industrial complex suffered significant damage“, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, referring to last night’s shelling during which, Moscow says, several sites of the military industry in Kiev were hit.

The missiles also hit residential buildings in Lviv, an enterprise in Dnipro (a fire broke out, two were injured). There were also explosions in the Khmelnytsky region and in the town of Smila in the Cherkasy region. Ukrainian forces said they intercepted and destroyed 16 of the 28 cruise ships launched from Moscow.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accuses Moscow of carrying out “deliberate large-scale attacks against civilians, solely with the aim of killing and exerting psychological pressure”. In a post on Twitter, the Ukrainian adviser points out that the rain of cruise missiles launched by Russia – 28, 16 of which were intercepted – is an “undeniable manifestation” of the fact that Russia conducts “terrorist activities, legally documented by numerous destructions and casualties “.

ZELENSKY VISITS TROOPS IN ZAPORIZHZHIA,

Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the Zaporizhzhia region to visit troops participating in Ukraine’s counter-offensive. “We discussed issues on the ground, solutions, the state of hostilities and the needs of our troops,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram, adding that “everything is under control.” “Our warriors guarantee us the necessary results for our country – he concluded – I am grateful for their service and their strength”.

During the visit, the commanders, discussing the situation of the offensive with the president, “stressed the need for electronic combat systems and air defense systems on the front to counter enemy aircraft and drones.” “Furthermore, there is a need for drones, since those supplied are quickly used up in offensive operations”, reads a statement from the president’s office.

SHOIGU: UKRAINIAN FORCES GIVE NO RESULTS’

“Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail to achieve results. An example of this is the much touted strategic counter-offensive. Preliminary results of hostilities show that Ukraine’s military resources are almost exhausted,” the Russian Defense Minister said. Sergei Shoigu at the XI Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to Shoigu the United States, under the pretext of supporting Kiev, is “cleaning up the military arsenals of its partners around the world“. The minister says that in this way the US partner countries will have to agree to limit their sovereignty in the field of security. “An example is Europe, where defense policy is completely subordinated to Washington’s interests”, underlines Shoigu .

35 COUNTRIES READY TO BOYCOTT THE OLYMPICS

“States covered in the blood of Ukrainians cannot participate in the Olympics.” So on Telegram the Ukrainian premier Denys Shmyhal has returned to threaten a boycott of the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate. The prime minister explained that there are 25 other countries ready to join the boycott for “a fair sport”, without however specifying which ones they are. And he concluded by stressing that he expects the International Olympic Committee to take “the correct decision” in this matter.