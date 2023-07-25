Night raid on Kiev with drones which, according to the local authorities, would have all been shot down. There were no casualties or damages, according to the head of the military administration of the capital, Sergey Popoko. The Russians “attacked Kiev with unmanned aircraft,” he reported on Telegram. The air alert lasted three hours…All targets were detected and destroyed on approach towards Kiev. According to information at the moment, there are no casualties or destruction in the capital.”

Read also

The IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has meanwhile confirmed the presence of landmines near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. On July 23, the experts “saw some mines placed in a buffer zone between the barriers of the external and internal perimeters of the site,” the agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, said in a statement, without specifying how many there are. The mines are located “in restricted areas” where personnel cannot have access, he then specified, arguing that according to the initial assessment of the experts, any explosion “should not involve the nuclear safety systems of the site”. But Grossi recalled that placing explosives near the plant “is inconsistent with IAEA safety standards and with nuclear safety guidelines” and creates further psychological pressure on staff.