A air raid alarm was raised in eight regions of Ukraine, including the Kiev region, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. The warning signal sounded in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy and Kirovohrad around 10.15 am, after the attack on the Crimean bridge that caused two deaths.

Meanwhile, the Kiev Air Force has announced that two Russian Tu-22m3 bombers have taken off.