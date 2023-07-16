Explosions were heard in the night in Sevastopol, a city in the occupied Crimea. This was stated by some officials including the pro-Russian governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, who explains how the Russian air defense and its fleet repelled the drone attacks. The attack took place in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava. No information is currently available on casualties or damage to civilian or critical infrastructure, reports the Kyiv Independent. The Crimean peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014, following Russia’s sham referendum to annex the territory.

MOSCOW FIRES ANOTHER GENERAL

Meanwhile, various Russian sources have reported that the Russian military leadership has dismissed the general Vladimir Seliverstov, commander of the 106th airborne division, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that the reason for Seliverstov’s dismissal is currently unknown, but Russian sources have speculated it could be “associated with Seliverstov’s habit of speaking on behalf of his soldiers”. However, there is still no official confirmation of his removal. Russian sources said the 106th Airborne Division has been operating in the Bakhmut area since January.

MISSILES OVER KHARKIV

“Russian occupiers hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with missiles in the early hours of Sunday, July 16.” The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, denounced it in a post on Telegram, according to reports from Ukrinform. “According to preliminary information, the missiles hit the central part of the city. One attack was registered in the Shevchenkivskyi district and did not cause any damage. State Emergency Service employees are surveying the area,” the post read. According to Terekhov, it is very likely that Kharkiv was hit by S-300 missiles.