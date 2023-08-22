The President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that Russia is about to move some short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, adding that such an initiative would change the security architecture of the region and of the entire NATO military alliance. The Guardian writes it.

Read also

“I was speaking to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa about Vladimir Putin’s statements that Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons will be moved to the territory of Belarus“, Duda said in a press conference, specifying that “in fact, this process is underway and we are seeing it”.

Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, said last month that Moscow had already moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus after announcing the plan in March. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg denounced Moscow’s rhetoric as “dangerous and reckless” but said in July the alliance had seen no change in Russia’s nuclear stance. Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for battlefield use and have a short range.