More than 20 Russian drones were destroyed overnight during a three-hour air raid alert in and around Kiev. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. The military administration of the city of Kiev stressed that it was the eighth consecutive day of attacks by Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia on the city. No casualties or damage were reported. The Ukrainian armed forces had explained in the morning that they had ”intercepted and destroyed fifteen drones” over the capital in the night, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian city, Serhi Popko, had written on Telegram.

Meanwhile, three civilians and four Ukrainian emergency services workers were injured in a Russian raid that hit the Cathedral of St. Catherine in Kherson. This was announced by the Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne quoting the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, ”The Russian army hit a church in the center of Kherson. Three people who were traveling on a bus in front of the cathedral were injured and taken to hospital”, Prokudin declared. ”While they were busy putting out the fire, which broke out after the attack on the church, a second attack was carried out: four rescuers who were putting out the flames were injured”, the emergency services announced.

A 58-year-old woman was then killed after a heavy Russian artillery fire and airstrikes targeting more than 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced by the regional military administration, specifying that the woman died as a result of the shelling of the city of Preobrazhenka.

In nearby Kherson, Ukrainian officials said a 74-year-old man was seriously injured in a Russian artillery attack on the city centre. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration of Kherson, reported that three passengers on a bus were injured near the cathedral of St. Catherine.

There Meanwhile, Russia denounces a new attempt to attack Moscow. “Last night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with six unmanned aircraft was thwarted on the territory of the Kaluga region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram, adding that in the attack in the region southwest of Moscow, no casualties or damage were reported.

I am meanwhile 10,749 civilians who have lost their lives in Ukraine since the Russian military aggression on February 24, 2022. Of these, 499 are children. The complaint comes from Yuriy Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Ukrainian attorney general’s office, who in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency also adds 15,599 wounded to the death toll. ”I think there were tens of thousands of deaths in Mariupol alone”, added Belousov.

Kiev’s estimates are similar to those provided by international organizations, such as the United Nations. On July 7, the UN confirmed the deaths of “over nine thousand civilians, including more than 500 children” in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, adding that the real number would have been higher.