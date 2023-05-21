Putin congratulates on Bakhmut’s capture, which Ukraine denies

The Russian military has announced that the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut has been “entirely liberated”, after Russian mercenary group Wagner he said he had taken the city, the scene of the longest battle since the start of the Moscow offensive in Ukraine. “As a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault units, with the support of the ‘South’ unit artillery and aviation, the liberation of the city of Artemovsk was completed,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, using the name of Bakhmut from the Soviet era. But Ukraine denies: “It’s not true, fake news”.

Chinese Special Representative Li Hui is expected to be in Moscow next week. This is learned from an informed Russian source. “We are expecting a visit next week,” the source told reporters. Earlier this week, Li visited Kiev. From Warsaw you will travel to France, Germany and Russia. In March, China unveiled its plan on how to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said a deal was only possible through peace talks and with due respect for the concerns of all parties involved. It later emerged that from May 15 Li would be traveling to Russia, Ukraine and Europe to discuss the Ukrainian situation.

Vatican: Ukraine, Zuppi’s mission confirmed

Responding to questions from journalists, the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, stated the following: “I can confirm that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, the task of leading a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which contributes to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this can start paths of peace. The timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being studied”.

“We welcome as a sign of great trust and with the best wishes the decision of Pope Francis to entrust Card. Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the CEI, with the task of conducting a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which contributes to easing the tensions of the conflict in Ukraine and to starting peace paths”, commented the secretary of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Giuseppe Baturi in the evening. “We invite the ecclesial communities and, in particular, the monasteries present on the national territory to accompany right now with prayer this mission that the Holy Father wanted to confer on the President of the CEI so that it bears fruit and helps to build processes of reconciliation”, he added, “Considering the importance and delicacy of the assignment – ​​informs the director of the National Office for Social Communications, Vincenzo Corrado – the Cardinal will not release interviews or statements until it is deemed appropriate, in agreement with the Pope and the Holy See”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

