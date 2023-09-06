Romania admits they are pieces of a Russian drone fell on its territory, launched against a Ukrainian port on the Danube which flows to the border with Ukraine. The confirmation came from the Romanian Defense Ministry, Angel Tilvar, who made a statement to the CNN affiliate during a visit to the area today. In recent days, the Defense Ministry in Bucharest had denied the news of pieces of a Russian drone found on the Romanian bank of the Danube.
#War #Ukraine #Russia #Romania #Russian #drone #pieces #fell #territory
Leave a Reply