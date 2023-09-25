There Poland will resume arms supplies to Ukraine once it has acquired new war equipment. Polish President Andrzej Duda clarified this in a long interview with the Polish ‘Super Express’ in which he tries to resolve tensions with the Kiev leadership. “Let’s not forget that Zelensky is under enormous pressure. He is sending people to the front, often to die,” he said.

Read also

Speaking about military spending, Duda recalled that the new equipment “must serve to strengthen the Polish army” before it can be sent to Ukraine. “We don’t spend billions to give everything away right away,” he said. “But this does not mean that we will not supply weapons to Ukraine at all.” “Once the old equipment has been replaced with the new, I see no problem sending it to the Ukrainians.”

“We need to keep emotions under control, because let’s remember who will mainly profit if Poland and Ukraine part ways. The consequences could be tragic.”