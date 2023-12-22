At least two people have been injured in the last few hours in Kiev due to a new drone attack attributed to Russia. During the night, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported an impact that affected the upper floors of a building, triggering a fire.

“Due to the enemy attack on the capital Partial destruction of residential buildings was recorded: a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district and a private house in Darnytskyi – the mayor of Kiev reported via Telegram – The doctors ordered the hospitalization of a person resident in a skyscraper who was injured and another person was assisted on the place”.

According to news from the Kiev authorities, fragments of a downed drone would have ended up on the skyscraper in the south-western area of ​​the city. A journalist from the Dpa agency confirmed that explosions caused by anti-aircraft activity were heard in Kiev in recent hours. And the air-raid sirens have sounded again in the capital and other Ukrainian regions.

The Ukrainian military says they were 24 of the 28 Shahed drones launched by Russia in the last few hours against Ukrainian territory have been shot down in attacks that targeted central, southern and western areas of Ukraine. During the night, Ukrinform reports, citing news spread via Telegram by the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces attacked with 28 Shahed drones and “24 were shot down in the regions of Kiev, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi”.