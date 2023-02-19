From Italy we have received an aid package, which means that Prime Minister Meloni’s support has not changed. In fact, I thank you and I’m waiting for you, I know you’re coming.’ Zelensky, in an interview with Tg1, acknowledges that the government position towards Ukraine it’s always the same. “We have a strong respect for Italy and the Italian people.”

The Russiameanwhile increased the production of hypersonic cruise missiles Kinzhal, the Jerusalem Post citing the state defense company Rostec. And, according to the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, the European defense industry should also speed up productionbecause Ukraine urgently needs ammunition and “must be replenished”, but also to protect itself and replace the weapons sent to Kiev.

The urgency of relaunching ammunition production in Europe is the main message of the third and final day of work at the 59th Munich Security Conference.

A day on which the comment from Russiaabsent for the second year in a row and for the first time not invited by chairman Christof Heusgen, who did not want to “offer the stage for propaganda” from Moscow. «The West shows no will nor openness for peace initiatives»Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov succinctly ruled.

The shot that can’t be missed: so the Ukrainian soldier destroys the Russian tank at close range



A few days after the speech that Joe Biden will give in Warsaw on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a few hours after the meeting with Xi Jinping’s right-hand man in Germany, in an interview with the American Cbs news before flying to Turkey to visit the places devastated by the earthquake Blinken has once again accused Beijing of being ready to supply arms to Russia.

And the note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry according to which Russia would have blocked the rotation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in the Ukrainian city of Energodar, that of Zaporizhzhia. According to the ministry, Russia continues to actively deploy military and military equipment at the facility: “Russia flagrantly violates the norms of international law, undermines nuclear and radiation safety norms.” The ministry added that Russia shows “total contempt” for the IAEA’s request to immediately withdraw weapons and military personnel from the facility. “If Russia is not stopped, its criminal actions at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe unknown to Europe.”

To know more

REPORT In Chasiv Yar the atrocious limbo of the irreducible

REPORT From Kiev to Kramatorsk with the military going to the eastern front

INTERVIEW Zelensky: “Thank you Italy, the war will be short”

THE POINT Arms race. The USA: China ready to supply them to Russia

COMMENT Putin’s war breaks down the last taboos, Germany and Japan also rearm