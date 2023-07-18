Russia has concentrated over 100,000 soldiers in the Kupyansk area, a railway hub in Kharkhiv oblast, and is trying to break through Ukraine’s defenses at a crucial stage in the war. This was stated by Serhii Cherevatyi, deputy commander for strategic communications of the Ukrainian Eastern Military Group.

“The enemy has concentrated a very powerful group on the Lyman-Kupyansk route, with over 100 thousand soldiers, over 900 tanks and over 370 Mlrs – he said – the enemy deploys airborne units, the best motorized infantry units”. And Russian forces “are trying hard to break our defensive lines, but our soldiers stand firm to hold the defence“.

According to Cherevatyi, the Russians are trying to get a hit after the Ukrainians seized the initiative around Bakhmut. “The Russians have to show at least one success, they are making the maximum effort in this area, doing everything they can to show themselves on the offensive,” she explained, noting that this is increasing the number of their fallen soldiers. “We on the other hand are very cautious and deliberate to protect our forces as much as possible,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues in the south. “Work continues in the Tavria sector, the defense forces are destroying the Russians. Our soldiers advance despite mined areas and enemy air raids”, said General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. “Ukrainian artillery units have completed 1,412 firing missions. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 16 attacks on our positions.”