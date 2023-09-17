Air defenses in the Istra district outside Moscow have destroyed a Ukrainian drone that was attempting to attack targets in Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry reported this to journalists. “At approximately 1:45 am (local time) on September 17, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defenses on duty destroyed an unmanned aircraft. The Ukrainian crew was located on the territory of the Istra district of the Moscow region,” the Ministry and Russian news agency Tass reported. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin previously reported that an air defense system had repelled a drone attack on Moscow and that no casualties or damage had been reported so far.

Two more Ukrainian drones were reportedly destroyed by air defenses near Crimeaagain according to what was reported to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

MOSCOW WILL RESPOND TO BORN STRENGTHENING IN THE ARCTIC

Meanwhile, Russia will respond to the strengthening of NATO’s military potential in the Arctic with a series of measures, including preventive ones. Russian ambassador Nikolai Korchunov told Ria Novosti, underlining the increase in political-military tension in the Arctic due to the “non-constructive line of the United States and its allies, especially in the context of the Russian special operation in Ukraine “. According to the ambassador, “the path towards strengthening NATO’s military potential in this region, including through the entry of Finland into the alliance and the planned inclusion of Sweden, indicates the prevalence of violent scenarios in NATO to guarantee its own security in northern latitudes to the detriment of the security of other countries.”

Moscow, Korchunov warned, will respond to these challenges and threats with “a series of necessary measures, including those of a preventive nature, arising from the tasks” that Vladimir Putin has outlined in the framework of the Foreign Policy Concept and the strategy for the development of the zone Russian Arctic.