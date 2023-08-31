According to British intelligence, Russia is struggling to intercept drones. Moscow today said it had intercepted and shot down a drone approaching the Russian capital. It was “destroyed by air defense in the Voskresensk district”, in the Moscow region, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram according to reports from the Russian news agency Tass.

Ukrainian forces bombed several regions of central and eastern Russia yesterday in what has been described as the most intense drone strike since the war began in February 2022: Belgorod, Bryansk. Oryol, Kaluga, Ryazan, Moscow and Pskov, as the Defense Ministry denounced. According to Moscow, four speedboats with 50 units of the Ukrainian special forces were destroyed in the night in the Black Sea.

Russia’s air defense systems are reportedly having “difficulties” intercepting and shooting down Ukrainian drones. This was stated by the intelligence services of the United Kingdom after “in the night between 29 and 30 August, Russia suffered up to five separate attacks with kamikaze drones (Owa-UAVs), the largest-scale attack against Russia since the beginning of the conflict”, in February last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Explosions have been recorded in Moscow, Bryansk and Ryazan, as well as in the Pskov air base, near the border with Estonia”, highlights today’s assessment, according to which in the latter case “several transport planes were probably damaged Russian military”. “In August, Russia suffered 25 different drone attacks” and “many achieved their objectives”. Thus, “most likely, the Russian air defense is having difficulty detecting and destroying them.” Russia, according to the assessment, “is probably rethinking its air defense in the area between Ukraine and Moscow”.

“Previous attacks on Russian air bases have led to the movement of Russian aircraft in various areas of Russia – it still reads – However, the recent attacks on Soltsy and Pskov have shown that drones have a significant range”. It is “probable – concludes British intelligence – that Russia will have to evaluate the deployment of additional air defense systems in the air bases considered at risk of drone attacks”.

Meanwhile, Pskov airport has resumed operations after the drone attack in which four military transport planes were destroyed. This was announced by the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport, as reported by the Russian agency Tass. According to the authorities, “all services are functioning properly”.