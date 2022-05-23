25 wounded arrive from Ukraine

25 people injured in Ukraine as a consequence of the war they have come to Madrid this morning to be treated for their ailments, some “very complicated”, and have been distributed in various hospitals in the Community, which maintains its offer to receive more wounded.

At 3 a.m. this Monday, the plane landed with the 25 injured, 11 of them with a less serious prognosiswho have been transferred to the Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital to continue their rehabilitation after receiving care in Ukraine.

The others 14with “very complicated” wounds and members “in a catastrophic situation” in some cases, have been distributed by different hospitals in the region: La Paz, Ramón y Cajal, Gregorio Marañón, San Carlos Clinic, October 12, Puerta de Hierro-Majadahonda, Prince of Asturias of Alcalá de Henares and Getafe.