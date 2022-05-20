Russia: The West has failed to ‘refute’ Ukraine’s version that Moscow trades grain

Russia has ensured that Western countries they have not been able to “refute” At a United Nations Security Council meeting on food security this Thursday, the version of the Ukrainian authorities that Moscow exchanges cereals in exchange for weapons. “We ask our Western colleagues right at the meeting to publicly refute this version, to which many experts today lean. Of course, no one did this,” said Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dimitri Polianski, on Thursday, according to the TASS news agency. For his part, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, has defended before the Security Council that the “unilateral economic sanctions” are “suffocating” to the states, together with other factors, such as the supply crisis due to the pandemic, the weather, the jump to green energy and speculation in Western markets. “As you can see, none of these factors key (named) that laid the foundation for the current situation in agricultural markets can be attributed to Russia“, he pointed out, indicating that the previous factors seem “insignificantagainst the “special military operation” announced by Moscow.