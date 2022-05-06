Russia steps up attacks on Azostal steel mill

The russian troops have intensified in recent hours attacks on the Azovstal steelworks, in the besieged city of Mariupolwhile advancing towards their goal of control Donetsk and Lugansk regionsin eastern Ukraine, according to the latest part of the High Command of the Ukrainian Army.

The part, published on Facebook and disclosed by the local agency Ukrinform, states that “the Russian invaders continue blocking the Ukrainian defense units inside the plant of Azovstal”, the last redoubt of the Ukrainian resistance in that strategic port city.

There they still resist hundreds of civilians entrenched since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, including kidsalthough some have already been able to leave thanks to an evacuation operation sponsored by the UN and the Red Cross.