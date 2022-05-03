Evacuation continues in Mariupol

The President of Ukraine Volodomir Zelensky said today that the eevacuation of the city of Mariupol will continue this Tuesday and that he hopes the Berdyansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka Humanitarian Corridorsto the west of said city

The operation to evacuate citizens from Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, which is being coordinated by the United Nations and the International Red Crossis still being carried out but with many difficulties and uncertainty hangs over its continuity.

The first group of evacueeswhich came out Sunday of the besieged city in the direction of Zaporizhiajust over 200 kilometers to the north, still has not reached its destinationbecause of how complicated it is to go through an area of ​​the front where fighting is taking place.