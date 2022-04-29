The Russians force the use of the ruble in the occupied areas of Ukraine

Russian troops have begun demanding that store owners, in some southern towns they keep occupied, stop selling ukrainian products Y change to russian currencythe ruble, the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported this Friday, according to the local agency ukrinform. This situation is occurring in two villages in the Melitopol district, in the Zaporizhia region (south), where “the Russian occupiers demand that local businesses reopen its shops, cafes and other catering and entertainment facilities,” explained the Military Administration.

The Russians now occupying Zaporizhia say that “one of the conditions for the safe operation (from stores) is the abandonment of Ukrainian goods. At the same time, owners are urged to sell the products produced in the occupied Crimea, as well as to start introducing a ‘ruble zone,’” the statement added. According to residents of Vasylivka, one of the villages in this region, the number of Russian military has increased significantly in the city. “They are parked in residential areas, hiding behind civiliansusing the latter as human shields,” the Military Administration said.