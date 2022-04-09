Strong message from Maduro against the West

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has insisted this Friday that The West wants to go to a war to “dismember” Russia and end the “hope” of a “multipolar” world.

“From Venezuela we denounce it, they want (the West) to go to war to dismember Russia, break it into pieces, destroy it and end the hope of a multipolar world where we can all live”said the president in an act broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

Maduro has assured that, currently, the world is witnessing a “media dictatorship” by the West to “justify an escalation that could lead to a disastrous war, a third world war“.

“West is aligning itself economically, politically, diplomatically and militarily to go to a big war against Russia,” he added.

The Venezuelan Government rejected on Thursday the decision taken by the UN countries to suspend Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council for the abuses committed during his invasion of Ukraine, as reported by Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia.