The war in Ukraine could cost up to 1.5 points of growth in Europe

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could cost “from one point to one and a half points” of growth in Europe according to the duration of the conflict, while the inflation would grow “from two to two and a half points”.

The chief economist of this organization, Laurence Boonetold the French daily Journal du Dimanche that “the degree of uncertainty is high” in terms of projections, For this reason, he considers that “a deep reflection on fundamental issues, such as food, energy and digital security, as well as the organization of trade” will be necessary.

Asked about the general price increase due to the war in Ukraine, she pointed out that the conflict “puts upward pressure on grain and fertilizer price advances of which Russia and Ukraine are exporters”, and that “it may affect not only this year’s harvests, but also those of 2023”.