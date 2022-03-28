Zelensky affirms that Ukraine is ready to accept a neutral status

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskystated this Sunday that Ukraine is willing to accept a neutral and non-nuclear status in an interview with Russian independent journalists.

“The security guarantees and the neutral and non-nuclear status of our state. We are willing to accept it. This is the most important point,” Zelenski said, as reported by CNN.

Thus, he emphasized that “any agreement would have to be submitted to the Ukrainian people in a referendum“.

In its daily address to the nationZelensky has mentioned “the destruction” of freedom of expression on Russia and regarding the interview with the independent journalists, he has indicated that Russia “is afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists“, as reported in a statement on the website of the Ukrainian presidency.