More than 1,500 people evacuated from besieged Mariupol and surrounding areas

A total of 1,665 people have been evacuated in the last hours of the besieged city of Mariupolin the south of Ukraine, and in other nearby towns, thanks to the humanitarian corridors opened by the kyiv authorities.

As reported tonight by the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, the evacuation started has been completedas published by the local agency Ukrinform.

“1,665 people were evacuated from Mariupol and several cities in the Zaporizhia region along the three agreed humanitarian corridors” with the Russians, confirmed the minister.

evacuations have occurred in private vehicles of citizens just on the day that Russia and Ukraine resumed their negotiations in Istanbul to find a solution to the conflict.

According to the government official, “936 people managed to leave Mariupol and 729 more from the Zaporizhia region which includes the cities of Berdiansk, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Polohy, Orikhiv, Huliaypole and Vasylivka”.

In this last locality, explained the minister, Russian troops managed to block several columns of buses and evacuation trucks with humanitarian aidwhich were finally sent to other cities.