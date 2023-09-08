Russia withdrew from Belarus today, Friday, September 8, 2023, according to reports from the Ukrainian border authorities and an independent Belarusian military monitoring site, in a news item relaunched by Moscow News.

Last October, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the deployment in his country of a joint military group with Russian allies. However, according to the independent group Belarussky Hajun, the Russian personnel were withdrawn in early July, while the entire aviation group left in early August, bringing back 11 attack and transport helicopters, as well as nine fighter planes. The spokesman of the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, said yesterday that “practically all” Russian forces in Belarus have left the country, while ” no new units arrived“. The Russian Defense Ministry has not made any comments on this matter.

According to the Russian investigative site iStories, there are still 2,500 Russian Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, welcomed after the agreement that put an end to the June 23 insurrection.