World Cup 2022 Qatar, Infantino calls for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine

THE 2022 soccer world cup (starting November 20: inaugural ceremony that suffered the “slap” of Dua Lipa and the match Qatar-Ecuador) as an opportunity for a respite in the Ukraine-Russia war? The appeal to G20 being held in Bali by the president of the Fifa, Gianni Infantino for a ceasefire or at least to create humanitarian corridors.

Ukrainian war, Infantino (Fifa) at the G20: “Ceasefire during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar”

“My appeal to all of you is to consider a one-month temporary ceasefire for the duration of the world Cup“: the one invoked by the president of the is a sort of ‘Olympic truce’ Fifa, Gianni Infantinofor the world cup 2022 in Qatarin his speech before the summit of the G20 from Bali.



To the leaders of the Twenty – for Russia was present the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov – the number one in world football demanded that they at least be created “humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue”. Then a reference to the unifying value of football, attested by 2018 soccer world cup disputed in Russia and from Ukraine’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Ukrainian war, Infantino: “Football World Cup opportunity to do everything possible to end all conflicts”

“We are not naive enough to think that football can solve the world’s problems,” acknowledged the FIFA president Gianni Infantinonever World Cup they offer “an opportunity to do everything possible to end all conflicts”. The modern Olympic truce, which continues the Greek tradition dating back to the ninth century BC between the Greek city states, was introduced for the first time at the 1993 Winter Games in Lillehammer. G20 also addressed the president of the IOC, Thomas Bachrecalling that “the fundamental objective of the Olympic Games And Paralympics is to bring the whole world together in peaceful competition, without any discrimination”. The number one in world sport recalled that the war in Ukraine struck the Olympic movement: “We have condemned and sanctioned the Russian government in an unprecedented way for this blatant violation of the Olympic cardwe are supporting athletes and members of the Ukrainian Olympic community everywhere with all our solidarity”.

