Ankara warns Moscow against the escalation in the Black Sea, after a Turkish-owned cargo ship was attacked by the Russian Navy in recent days. “After the intervention, our interlocutors in the Russian Federation were duly warned to avoid such attempts, which exacerbate tensions in the Black Sea,” the Turkish presidency warned in a statement.

But tensions remain high in the area. The Ministry of Defense of Moscow reports that it has repulsed a Ukrainian attack with a marine drone against ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet southwest of Sevastopol, Crimea. According to the ministry the patrol vessel “Pytlivy” and the patrol vessel “Vasily Bykov” destroyed the unmanned punt of the Ukrainian forces. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine unsuccessfully attempted to attack with a drone the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which performed navigation control tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km southwest of Sevastopol,” it said. know the ministry.

Meanwhile, from Kiev they let it be known that the cargo “Joseph Schulte” has arrived in Istanbul, the container ship also loaded with cereals which set sail yesterday from Odessa after being stranded for a year and a half in the port of the southern Ukrainian city. The Hong Kong-flagged freighter sailed through a “new humanitarian corridor” created by Kiev, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, a month after the expiration of the grain export deal from which the Russians withdrew .