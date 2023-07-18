Russia said on Tuesday (18) that the continuation of Ukrainian grain exports without its participation, something requested by Kiev, entails “certain security risks” of which the countries involved must be aware.

“It is an issue that must be discussed by our military, because this is an area close to the combat zone and, without the proper guarantees, certain risks arise there,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his statement. daily press conference.

Peskov added that if something is done without Russia, “these risks must be taken into account”.

“And here we cannot say which countries and to what extent they would be willing to take these risks”, he added.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday (17) asked the UN and Turkey to extend, without the participation of Russia, the initiative that allows the export of Ukrainian cereals through the Black Sea, after the Kremlin announced the ” suspension” of the agreement.

“I have sent official letters to Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and UN Secretary General António Guterres with a proposal to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative or its equivalent in a trilateral format,” Zelensky declared.

According to the president, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey “can jointly guarantee the functionality of the food corridor and the inspection of ships” that until now allowed the maritime departure of Ukrainian cereals.

The Kremlin said yesterday in suspending the agreement that “as soon as the Russian part” of these pacts is fulfilled, Russia “will immediately return to implementing this agreement”.

These are, according to Moscow, the reconnection of the Russian agricultural bank, Rosseljozbank, to SWIFT, the suspension of sanctions on spare parts for agricultural machinery, the unblocking of logistics and transport insurance, the unfreezing of assets and the resumption of operation of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, which exploded on June 5th.

US calls for return of deal

The United States has urged Russia to revive the deal facilitating Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea, which expired on Monday and which Moscow suspended to avoid a spike in food prices.

“We are already seeing the market react and prices are rising. This is inconceivable. The agreement must be restored as soon as possible,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference.

The head of US diplomacy recalled that around 32 million tons of food were able to leave Ukraine during the period in which the grain agreement was in force.

Blinken accused Moscow of using famine as a weapon and was convinced that all countries would realize that “Russia is responsible for depriving people of food all over the world”.

“It affects far beyond Ukraine and Russia. It affects countries around the world and millions of people who depend on these cereals, so we certainly urge Russia to re-engage in good faith and allow ships carrying the grains to pass freely. grain,” Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a separate briefing.

In the words of White House National Security spokesman John Kirby, it is an “irresponsible and dangerous” decision that affects millions of “vulnerable” people around the world.

“We urge Russia to revoke it immediately,” he stressed.

Kirby indicated that the US will continue to work with its allies to try to get the grain out of Ukraine and stressed that there is no way to do that at this time.

Under the mediation of the UN and Turkey, Russia and Ukraine agreed a year ago on a series of measures to ensure that ships loaded with Ukrainian grain can reach the international market from Black Sea ports.

The aim was to avoid a global food crisis triggered by the war, as both Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s biggest grain exporters.

Russia declared earlier this month that it saw no reason to extend the agreement and decided to suspend it on the grounds that the sanctions it suffers due to aggression against Ukraine prevent compliance with the part of the pact that should also guarantee food exports. and Russian fertilizers.

This Tuesday (18) there will be a virtual meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, but according to Singh this meeting will be centered on the Ukrainian counter-offensive and Kiev’s needs on the battlefield.

The suspension of the agreement occurred on the same day that an explosion was recorded on the Crimean bridge that resulted in two deaths and caused the interruption of car traffic through the infrastructure, which connects the peninsula annexed to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for what happened and said Moscow would respond to this “terrorist attack”.

About the explosion, the Pentagon representative said she could not provide details about the authorship.

“I cannot verify the allegations one way or another. Crimea is part of Ukraine. We let Ukrainians talk about their operations,” Singh said.