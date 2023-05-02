China votes yes to a resolution that speaks of Russian “aggression” on Ukraine

“Aggression”. For the first time, China votes yes to a UN resolution describing Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, launched on 24 February 2022. The UN General Assembly indeed adopted a resolution on “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe” with 122 votes, including that of China. Several other “Russia-friendly” countries, such as Kazakhstan, Armenia, India and Brazil, also voted in favour.

In particular, the document refers to the “unprecedented challenges” that Europe is facing after the Russian aggression on Ukraine, and before that to Georgia, and asks to “compensate” the damages suffered by the victims of the Moscow aggression. An unprecedented and significant move, although at the same time, according to Russia’s Radio Liberty service, Russia’s war against Ukraine is not the main topic of the resolution, so it is unclear whether China’s vote represents a change in Beijing’s position regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin appears more and more alone, given that in addition to Russia, only Belarus, Nicaragua, Syria and North Korea remained to vote “no”. The Chinese move also comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had his first talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since the start of the invasion. On the same day, Zelensky appointed former Minister of Strategic Industry Pavlo Ryabikin as Ukraine’s new ambassador to China.

What does China’s vote mean

China had previously abstained from resolutions related to the war in Ukraine, so the yes vote is really a novelty. But, as mentioned earlier, Ukraine is marginal within the resolution, which in any case does not condemn Russian aggression, but it merely “acknowledges” that it has created “unprecedented challenges”.

This is how Sergey Radchenko, a Soviet-born historian, interprets the Chinese move. “Beijing is trying to appear more neutral in the conflict than it actually is,” as the Xi/Zelensky call also demonstrates. Secondly, Rachenko continues, “this is a clear reminder to Moscow that it has very little influence over China and that it must basically gobble up what it is fed.”

On the other hand, China would like to freeze the conflict with a ceasefire that allows Russia neither to win nor to lose. A Russia weakened but not too much and increasingly dependent on Beijing is an advantage for the People’s Republic that is difficult to overlook. But what aAt the same time, thanks to the increased dependence of the Cold War-era “older brother” who has now become “little brother”, it can afford bolder moves to demonstrate its alleged neutrality to the European audience, which China has recently shown to care a lot about.

An audience that also needed reassurance after the statements on French TV by the Chinese ambassador in France, Lu Shaye, had questioned the status of post-Soviet countries. The Xi-Zelensky phone call and the vote on the UN resolution are therefore part of this effort, as is the summit scheduled in Xi’an, the ancient capital of the Silk Road, between the leaders of China and the 5 former Soviet republics of Central Asia.

With Russia mired in conflict, Beijing is gaining diplomatic space and projecting itself as a guarantor of stability. And the more Moscow is dependent on China, the less it can object.

Subscribe to the newsletter

