War Russia Ukraine and Wagner’s Failed Coup d’Etat: Commentary

The coup d’etat (in French the “coup d’ Etat”), as early as the seventeenth century, had been theorized by Gabriel Naude (1600-1653), writer, French librarian as well as physician to Louis XIII, in the work “Considérations politiques sur les coups d’Éstat” of 1639 as a method of transforming the current Constitution and potential adaptation mechanism of the legal subsystem to environmental pressures, particularly in situations of serious economic crisis and strong political instability.

As can be seen, we are dealing with a very different meaning from the contemporary one, since, in Naudè’s perspective, it represents a sort of “drug”, a “cure” aimed at re-establishing the good health of the State and be used “for defense and not for offense”. In other words, the coup d’état, see the reflections of John Botero (Italian Jesuit 1544-1617) in the text “Della ragion di Stato” divided into ten books and published in Venice in 1589, is the instrument for re-establishing an already established order or the system of protection of this from potential and imminent dangers of subversion .

READ ALSO: Wagner uprising in Moscow, better to give the money to Prigozhin than to Zelensky

Subscribe to the newsletter

